12 killed after wall collapse at Indian salt factory

AFP 19 May, 2022

AHMEDABAD: At least 12 people were killed after a wall at a salt packaging factory collapsed on Wednesday in India’s western state of Gujarat, police said.

It was unclear what caused the 3.6-metre high wall to come down but police said they will be investigating the owner of the site for negligence. “12 people including five women and seven men have died in the incident.

One person injured in the accident is under treatment,” police superintendent Rahul Tripathi told AFP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat, called the incident at the Sagar Salt factory in the industrial area of Havald town a “heart-rending” tragedy.

Modi also announced 200,000 rupees ($2,578) compensation for the families of those who lost their lives.

