ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
US MIDDAY: US wheat futures slide

Reuters 19 May, 2022

CHICAGO: US grains futures fell on Wednesday following a report about the United Nations’ efforts to restore Ukraine grain shipments and as forecasts of ample Russian supplies added to the impact on sentiment of expectations high prices will curb demand.

Corn and soybean futures also slid as falling wheat prices led profit-taking, traders said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is expected to publicly disclose on Wednesday that he is in talks with the European Union, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United States to try to restore Ukraine grain shipments and revive fertilizer exports from Belarus and Russia, UN officials said.

Guterres has said the war in Ukraine, which has led to tighter global grains supply and fuelled a surge in prices, will worsen food, energy and economic crises in poor countries.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 44 cents at $12.33-1/2 a bushel, as of 10:24 a.m. CT (1524 GMT).

The contract extended overnight losses after the head of Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR told a conference in Geneva that Russia’s 2022/23 wheat crop may reach 85 million tonnes, and pegged its export potential at 39 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day wheat tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the drought-hit state at 39.5 bushels per acre, down from 59.2 bushels in 2021.

Concern is also mounting that dry soils across parts of the Great Plains are extending into the Western Corn Belt - generating worries of drought during the growing season, Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor, said.

