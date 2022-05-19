ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ogra chief vows to implement ordinance in true letter & spirit

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Chairman, Masroor Khan, has reiterated his commitments to implement the Ogra Ordinance in its letter and spirit to attract private investment, provide a level playing field to the industry by promoting competition and protecting consumer interest.

He was invited to deliver a keynote speech on behalf of the government of Pakistan and the Ogra on the second day of 2nd Pakistan Energy Reform Summit, 2022, along with other eminent speakers.

The Ogra chairman informed that “the oil and gas including LNG are major components of our energy mix which constitute 75 percent of energy supplies and highlighted that an approximate of $35 billion US dollars’ oil business is being carried out yearly at the port of Pakistan and there are other related avenues which create a huge opportunity for investors.”

Masroor elaborated that unfortunately, the gas reserves were depleting but the government was taking initiatives to explore new resources and emphasis was being given on import of LNG by issuing four virtual LNG licences and other 4-5 applications were in the pipeline to meet supply/demand scenario with development of the LNG projects especially terminals/virtual LNG storages and construction of a gas pipeline as well as other work was being done on cross-border gas pipeline for power generation and promotion of LPG to minimise the shortage.

He emphasized that the Ogra had been striving to address all those challenges and to attract private investments in the oil and gas sector by developing Third Party Access rules, network codes and issuing new WOP licenses etc.

Khan enlightened that Pakistan’s multi-billion-dollar energy industry had tremendous investment opportunities for local as well as foreign investors and has shown commitment as a regulator on improving “Ease of doing business in Pakistan”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA Oil prices gas prices Masroor Khan Ogra chief Ogra Ordinance Pakistan Energy Reform Summit, 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra chief vows to implement ordinance in true letter & spirit

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories