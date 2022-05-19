ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Grade-21 to Grade-22: Promotion of officers considered

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the High-Powered Selection Board meeting on Wednesday for the promotion of officers from grade-21 to grade-22.

The meeting considered officers belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Service, Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Customs Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Group Military Land and Cantonment Group and Intelligence Bureau, which were cleared for promotion to grade 22.

Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) office cleared for promotion included Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr Rashid Mansoor, Dr Isment Tahira, Bushra Aman, Zulificiar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Harmid Yaqoob, Dr Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Dr Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt (retired) Saif Anjum, Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul, and Imdad Ullah Bosal.

Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officials included Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam, Babar Amin, Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr Ahmad Mujtaba Mcmon, Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Amir Ali Khan Talpur, Dr Faiz Illahi Memon, Asim Ahmed, Pakistan Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Information Group Saeed Javed, Commerce and Trade Group Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Military Land and Cantonments Group Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan, Intelligence Bureau FuadAsadullah Khan.

The High Powered Selection Board will reconvene tomorrow to consider the promotion of officers relating to the remaining Services Groups.

