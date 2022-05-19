ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Saudi companies invited to invest in petroleum industry

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chairman Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) Tariq Wazir Ali has invited Saudi industrialists to invest in Pakistan’s petroleum industry as there is a vast scope of investment in this sector. He said that in the current economic situation, visit of any foreign investor is a breath of fresh air for the country’s economy.

He was talking to a delegation of Saudi Marabaha Marina Company during their visit to OMAP office. The delegation included Chairman Abdul Rehman Muhammad and other officials.

Tariq Wazir Ali also said that Saudi Marabaha Marina Company is interested in investing in petroleum, agriculture and housing sector in Pakistan. He assured his full support to the Saudi investors.

He further said that at a time when the country’s economy was facing difficult times, any kind of foreign investment would prove to be a breath of fresh air. Abdul Rehman, chairman of the Saudi company Marabaha Marini, said that there is a huge potential for foreign investors for investment in the petroleum, agriculture and housing sector of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

