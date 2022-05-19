Saudi companies invited to invest in petroleum industry

LAHORE: Chairman Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) Tariq Wazir Ali has invited Saudi industrialists to invest in Pakistan’s petroleum industry as there is a vast scope of investment in this sector. He said that in the current economic situation, visit of any foreign investor is a breath of fresh air for the country’s economy.

He was talking to a delegation of Saudi Marabaha Marina Company during their visit to OMAP office. The delegation included Chairman Abdul Rehman Muhammad and other officials.

Tariq Wazir Ali also said that Saudi Marabaha Marina Company is interested in investing in petroleum, agriculture and housing sector in Pakistan. He assured his full support to the Saudi investors.

He further said that at a time when the country’s economy was facing difficult times, any kind of foreign investment would prove to be a breath of fresh air. Abdul Rehman, chairman of the Saudi company Marabaha Marini, said that there is a huge potential for foreign investors for investment in the petroleum, agriculture and housing sector of Pakistan.

