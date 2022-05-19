ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Most Gulf markets rise; Dubai down

Reuters 19 May, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf extended gains from the previous session to end higher on Wednesday as crude prices gained, but the Dubai index bucked the trend to close lower.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose on expectations that easing COVID-19 restrictions in China will boost demand and as supply concerns grew.

In Abu Dhabi, stocks advanced 1.4%, with International Holding Co (IHC) jumping 6.9% after the conglomerate completed a 7.3-billion-dirham ($1.99 billion) investment deal for three Adani companies.

IHC, which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser, will provide capital to Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises, through preferential allotment route.

The Qatari index climbed 1.3%, extending gains from the previous session when it snapped a three-day losing streak.

Qatar Islamic Bank finished 2.5% higher, while Qatar International Islamic Bank leapt 4.2%.

