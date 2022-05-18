Govt rejects IK’s ‘immediate’ election demand

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of coalition partners presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to solicit legal opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding dissident members of former ruling party.

Soon after the apex court’s order on the presidential reference on dissident lawmakers, a long huddle of ruling coalition partners discussed the situation in detail, according to media reports.

The coalition parties have reportedly rejected the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s demand of giving date of immediate elections and stated that the present set up would complete its constitutional term till 2023. The coalition partners have also suggested of starting electoral reforms process, immediately.

The coalition partners have reportedly decided taking economy-related decisions and to take measures to prevent erosion of rupee against the dollar. The meeting also held discussion on the political crisis in Punjab.

Coalition partners have assured full support to the prime minister to deal with the political and economic crisis, said media reports. Earlier, during the day federal capital was abuzz with rumours that the premier is expected to take the nation into confidence over the prevailing economic situation of the country and decisions being taken by the government in this regard. The address to the nation of the PM was expected after holding a consultative session with the coalition partners with respect to difficult economic decisions.