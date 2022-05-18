ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

PPI Updated 18 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that increasing foreign direct investment in the country is one of the top most priorities of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of Chinese company SINOVAC that called on him here in Islamabad on Tuesday led by its General Manager Qiang Gao.

Highlighting the ideal friendship between China and Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the government welcomes the investment offer made by SINOVAC and would extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

Govt struggling to attract FDI to Pakistan

SINOVAC delegation expressed keen interest in setting up a joint venture for diagnosis, prevention and treatment of diseases by investing in Pakistan. The Prime Minister directed the Minister for Health to immediately form a task force in this regard so that SINOVAC could start work on the project soon.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the vaccines provided by SINOVAC to Pakistan during the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. He said Pakistan valued Chinese assistance during Covid-19.

