ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTC celebrates 75th year of operation: Musadik advocates documentation of economy to generate legitimate revenue

Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Terming illicit trade as a major issue for documented sectors, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has stressed on documentation of the economy for generating legitimate revenue to move towards sustainable growth.

Dr Musadik Masood Malik, the State Minister Petroleum Division said this while speaking at the launch of a research report by Oxford Economics, UK on the positive economic impact of the PTC on Pakistan’s economy.

The Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) celebrated its 75th year of operating in Pakistan by hosting an event to launch a report developed by Oxford Economics.

Without documented economy we will not be able to contribute to legitimate revenue, he said and appreciated the efforts of PTC to raise awareness of the illicit cigarette trade.

Later talking to media, he said the prime minister had refused to increase petroleum prices without a relief plan for the poor people, having monthly income of Rs18,000 to Rs20,000. The government has prepared three alternate plans for the targeted subsidy for the poor people of the society. These plans would be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. One of the proposals is to give relief to the motorcycle owners, public transport and BISP beneficiaries. The government will respond to the queries of the IMF on petroleum subsidy during the upcoming talks, he added.

Addressing the function, Musadik Malik said that multinational companies had contributed to finding out talent and training the youth to make Pakistan better and stronger.

While speaking at the occasion, he acknowledged the economic and social contributions made by the company in the last 75 years. He stated that PTC had contributed more than Rs450 billion in FED and GST revenue in the last five years to the country’s economy. He recognised the threat by the illicit sector and acknowledged that success of a track and trace system depended on across the board implementation and effective enforcement. The minister announced that all legal and enforcement machinery at the government’s disposal would be used to ensure that eradication of illicit cigarettes was realised.

Speaking on the occasion, the Group Head of International Trade & Fiscal Affairs for BAT- Donato DelVecchio shed light on two significant investments in Pakistan. The first, setting up of a tobacco-free nicotine containing oral manufacturing plant that is a global centre of excellence for developing, manufacturing, and exporting BAT’s portfolio of reduced risk new category Products; secondly, the establishment of BAT’s New Global Business Services hub. Together, these investments account to more than USD 45 million injected in Pakistan’s economy.

CEO & MD PTC, Ali Akbar, quoted the report and commented that in 2021, the company contributed PKR 133 billion in total taxes to the national exchequer, becoming one of the largest taxpayers in the country. The Company embarked on its Made in Pakistan journey for exports in 2018 and last year alone, 37.2 million dollars’ worth of product was also exported from Pakistan.

Over and above this tax contribution, PTC’s traditional business and its value chain made a total contribution of Rs122 billion to Pakistan’s GDP in 2021 and the company generated over 76,000 direct, indirect jobs and induced jobs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Musadik Malik State Minister for Petroleum

Comments

1000 characters

PTC celebrates 75th year of operation: Musadik advocates documentation of economy to generate legitimate revenue

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories