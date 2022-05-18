Security forces kill two TTP terrorists in NW

RAWALPINDI: The Security forces on Tuesday killed the two most wanted terrorists of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intense fire exchange in Boya area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release confirmed that the two most wanted TTP terrorists were killed by the security forces in general area of Boya on the night between May 16 and 17, during the heavy fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists.

The killed terrorists were identified as terrorist commander Rasheed alias Jabir and terrorist Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo. During the operation, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR press release said.