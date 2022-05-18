ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill two TTP terrorists in NW

NNI 18 May, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The Security forces on Tuesday killed the two most wanted terrorists of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intense fire exchange in Boya area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release confirmed that the two most wanted TTP terrorists were killed by the security forces in general area of Boya on the night between May 16 and 17, during the heavy fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists.

The killed terrorists were identified as terrorist commander Rasheed alias Jabir and terrorist Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo. During the operation, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR press release said.

ISPR North Waziristan security forces TTP terrorists

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill two TTP terrorists in NW

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories