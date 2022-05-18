KP govt approves launching of food card for deserving families

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formally approved the launching of Insaf Food Card to provide subsidized food items to deserving families of the province.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the provincial cabinet held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Under the scheme every deserving household will be provided Rs. 2100/- per month. A huge sum of Rs 25.92 billion will be spent under this scheme, which will benefit as many as five million people the province over. The selection of deserving persons for Insaf Food Card will be made while using the already available authentic data of Ehsaas Programme. An agreement will be signed with Bank of Khyber for the issuance of Insaf Food Card on the pattern of ATM Card, which will be effective from the upcoming financial year.

The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries of various Departments.

Briefing media persons about the decisions of the Cabinet meeting, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information & PRs Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif informed that the Cabinet also approved enhancing the quantity of wheat procurement from 1.2 million metric tons to 1.4 million metric tons to ensure smooth supply of wheat to the flour mills. Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is open to avail all options for the procurement of wheat i.e. Punjab, PASCO & Trade Corporation of Pakistan to ensure availability of Atta to the consumers adding that the province has sufficient resources to cater to the requirement of Atta.

Similarly, the cabinet approved the allotment of land measuring 268 kanal and 10 marla at Abbottabad, owned by the Auqaf Department, to Sports Department for the establishment of Sports Complex on lease basis. He further said that the cabinet approved solarization of 7000 mosques in the province which included 5000 masajids in the settled districts while 2000 in the merged districts.

Barrister Saif further said that the Cabinet also accorded approval to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regularization of Services of Employees of Settlement Operations and Revenue Academy Bill 2022. He said that the cabinet also approved the nomination of Mutahir Zeb, Commissioner Hazara Division as Member/Board Director Pakistan Professional Boxing League to promote boxing and sportsmanship in the country.

The SACM further informed that the Cabinet approved extension in the MoU signed between the P&D Department and HQ 11 Corps till June 2023 to complete the schemes initiated under the Permanent Reconstruction Project to rehabilitate the Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) in the erstwhile FATA and complete the schemes like the construction of roads and bridges, construction of education complexes, establishment of Labs in government schools, construction of medical centers, provision of equipment and rehabilitation of medical facilities.

He further informed that the cabinet approved the appointment of Abdul Wali Khan as Member (Editorial & Production) and Dr. Sumera Taj as Member (Paper, Sales & Production) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Book Board, Peshawar.

