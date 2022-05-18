ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Project aimed at empowering women: Philip Morris provides financial support to Kashf Foundation

Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) provided financial support to Kashf Foundation, a non-profit microfinance institution, to support its project that aims to empower women by providing them professional training in food catering.

Under this Project, four centers were established in Karachi’s area of Korangi &Orangi that trained 88 women. The trainees were taught how to prepare, package, and market their baked good items whilst maintaining standard hygiene practices. The program specifically focused on including core skills training on how to run a successful business by addressing topics like client dealing, communication skills, and techniques of business management and budgeting.

The project also focused on assisting women to develop market linkages and join digital platforms to sell their products and help them create sustainable business ventures and reach a larger market. Trainees were awarded grants to put towards their business ventures. Some of these trainees have established profitable businesses providing them with means to support their families and become productive members of society.

Andleeb Uroos Ahmed, Head of Communications at PMPKL, while sharing her views about the partnership, said that for our society to grow and prosper, it is imperative that we provide equal opportunities for women in every field. “PMPKL continues to make efforts to empower women and we hope that through this partnership, we will be able to positively impact and improve the life of women involved in our project,” he added.

Roshaneh Zafar, Managing Director Kashf Foundation, lauding PMPKL’s contribution to their initiative, said that Kashf have been working to enable the underprivileged segment of the society with a goal of eradicating poverty and creating a gender equitable society. “We are grateful to Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited for their support towards our organization and towards empowering women.”

