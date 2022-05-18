UN Resident Coordinator meets AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said on Tuesday that for effective management, federal and other UN agencies should lend their support and assistance so that the environment in the cities and towns of Azad Kashmir could be improved.

The AJK president said this while talking to the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis who had called on him at Kashmir House in the federal metropolis. Florence Rolle, Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Pakistan and other members of the team were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the president while referring to AJK’s potential in the field of agriculture said that the southern parts of the state have a vast agricultural land where crops could be grown in abundance.

He said that besides focusing on agriculture there was dire need to provide the provision of clean drinking water to people.

“Similarly, steps are needed to be taken to improve education and health sector”, he added.