Opinion

Billboards on high-rise buildings in Karachi

18 May, 2022

Supreme Court of Pakistan has already passed an order, asking the authorities concerned to remove billboards from high-rise buildings in Karachi. Unfortunately, however, billboards are being erected on rooftops of high-rise buildings. In fact, the number of billboards has increased since the apex court passed its order in this regard. It is clearly a contempt of court to act against its verdicts. The billboard owners are said to working hand in glove with the relevant authorities.

We request the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan to take immediate action against illegal mushroom growth of billboards on high-rise buildings in this city of teeming millions.

Some concerned citizens (Karachi)

Supreme Court Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) billboards

