ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says French pair held for trying to stir unrest

AFP 18 May, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday said it arrested two French nationals this month for allegedly attempting to foment unrest by meeting with representatives of teachers’ unions, in a report on state television.

The broadcaster aired footage of the pair, a 37-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, from the moment they set foot in the Islamic republic on April 28 until their arrest on May 7.

“The two entered Iran with tourist visas... but monitoring and surveillance of their movements and meetings by Iran’s intelligence ministry showed they were not in fact tourists,” the report said.

“Iran’s intelligence ministry monitored the two individuals in organisational meetings and in coordination with some people who consider themselves members of the teachers’ union,” it added.

France last week condemned the arrest in Iran of two French citizens as “baseless” and called for their immediate release. It did not name the pair.

Iran had only previously announced the arrest of two Europeans on what the intelligence ministry said were accusations of seeking to “destabilise the country”.

Their arrest comes after a months-long campaign by teachers in Iran calling for the government to speed up the implementation of reforms that would see their salaries better reflect their experience and performance.

Protesters have been calling on the authorities to release teachers detained at similar demonstrations.

Tuesday’s television report also included an audio file allegedly belonging to the two, as well as accusations that they had been “attempting to form a kind of protest to foment unrest”.

In the recording, the voice of a female is alleged to be heard saying, “it is a battle to get the majority of Iranians”, in English.

The voice of a male then allegedly responds by saying, “we ought to build a revolutionary package”, also in English.

Iran French pair teachers’ unions Iran’s intelligence ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says French pair held for trying to stir unrest

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

IMF talks to begin today at Doha

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Increasing FDI govt’s top priority, PM tells Chinese businesspeople

Votes of dissident MPs cannot be counted: SC

NA, Punjab assemblies ‘now stand dissolved’: Fawad

Read more stories