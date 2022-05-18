Fazl suggests Nawaz should return home, participate in politics

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that he was in favor of the fact that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and stay in the country and do politics.

In an interview with the BBC, the JUI-F chief said that it was decided to go to the polls after reforms in some institutions and it cannot be said how long it will take to carry out electoral reforms. “The government has more than 1 year and it cannot go beyond this,” he said.

He said that at present the biggest problem of the country is to fix the ruined economy, adding that Imran Khan has destroyed all the institutions in the last 3 and a half years and now the only question before us is whether we can get the country back on the right track and how much time it will take. Imran Khan has left a ruined economy, he said.