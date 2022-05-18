ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Pakistan

APUBTA threatens to stage sit-in in front of HEC head office

Press Release 18 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has strongly reacted to the detraction of HEC from its agreement and said that now APUBTA was now contemplating to again observe sit-in in front of HEC head office in Islamabad or boycott of classes in all public sector universities across the country.

Engineer Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid local leader of APUBTA said that an agreement was inked in the presence of Commissioner Islamabad and was notified on March, 12 this year to postpone the countrywide strike of university teachers in front of HEC. Under this agreement the HEC was committed to process the BPS statutes by the mid of May but it failed to honor its commitment.

She said that the delaying and ignored tactics would indeed ruin the peaceful struggle for achieving legitimate goals as the BPS teachers would not wait for their equal rights of promotion that are enjoyed by all other employees of HEC and university employees including the TTS teachers.

She said that these discriminatory activities of HEC are no more tolerable and incite the BPS teachers to completely close the doors of HEC or the universities. “If the basic right of promotion is granted in the HEC Ordinance and ESTACODE then why it is not permissible to BPS teachers”, she asked and added that the lukewarm attitude and delaying tactics by HEC are no more acceptable.

She urged upon the HEC officials, the commissioner of ICT Islamabad and the government to resolve the issues of BPS teachers before APUBTA issue a call for a countrywide strike.

hec APUBTA boycott of classes Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid employees of HEC

