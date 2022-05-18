Alvi for further augmenting Pak-Saudi ties

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that there is a need to develop a strategic and broad-based partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in different fields for the mutual interest of both countries.

The president also desired to further strengthen long-standing fraternal ties, which are based on common religion, shared values, and culture.

He was talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The president said Pakistan accorded utmost importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia which has always supported Pakistan in difficult times. He said both countries enjoy significant convergence on a number of regional and global issues.

It was emphasized to further enhance commercial ties and encourage businessmen and chambers of commerce of both countries to interact regularly to further boost bilateral trade relations.

The president highlighted that over two million Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia is playing a significant role in the progress and development of both the countries.

