Minister briefed about WB-funded programmes

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State on Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha held a meeting with Country Director World Bank (WB) Najy Benhassine at the Finance Division on Tuesday, said a press release.

Senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Benhassine apprised the minister on World Bank Funded Development Policy Financing (DFP), RISE-II, and stated that this programme aims to bring fiscal and economic reforms in the country.

The minister while informing the progress on prior actions of RISE-II to the bank’s team stated that the government is cognizant of the importance of this programme and reiterated the commitment of the government with regards to bringing fiscal reforms in the country.

She stated that regarding the pending prior actions federal government will take up the matter with provinces for expediting the progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022