KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).

========================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Arif Habib Limited 4,200,000 38.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,200,000 38.60 Arif Habib Ltd. Askari Bank Limited 4,150,000 17.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,150,000 17.91 AKD Sec. BECO Steel Limited 6,560,606 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,560,606 25.00 Seven Star Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 5,000 5.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 5.20 Chase Securities Engro Corporation 3,500 268.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 268.50 Chase Securities Fauji Fertilizer 8,500 114.96 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 114.96 Ghani Osman Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,000 143.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 143.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 2,000 173.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 173.00 Chase Securities Hub Power 15,000 65.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 65.64 Chase Securities Lucky Cement 500 499.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 499.35 Chase Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 12,500 80.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 80.15 Ghani Osman Sec. P.I.A.C.L (A) 43,000 3.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,000 3.70 B&B Sec. Pak Elektron 20,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.00 Chase Securities Pak Oilfields 2,500 384.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 384.74 Multiline Sec. Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 1,500 138.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 138.25 JS Global Cap. Service Ind. 85,000 370.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 370.00 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 15,110,606 ==========================================================================================================

