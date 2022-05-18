KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Arif Habib Ltd. Arif Habib Limited 4,200,000 38.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,200,000 38.60
Arif Habib Ltd. Askari Bank Limited 4,150,000 17.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,150,000 17.91
AKD Sec. BECO Steel Limited 6,560,606 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,560,606 25.00
Seven Star Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 5,000 5.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 5.20
Chase Securities Engro Corporation 3,500 268.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 268.50
Chase Securities Fauji Fertilizer 8,500 114.96
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 114.96
Ghani Osman Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 1,000 143.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 143.00
Ghani Osman Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 2,000 173.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 173.00
Chase Securities Hub Power 15,000 65.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 65.64
Chase Securities Lucky Cement 500 499.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 499.35
Chase Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 12,500 80.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 80.15
Ghani Osman Sec. P.I.A.C.L (A) 43,000 3.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 43,000 3.70
B&B Sec. Pak Elektron 20,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.00
Chase Securities Pak Oilfields 2,500 384.74
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 384.74
Multiline Sec. Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 1,500 138.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 138.25
JS Global Cap. Service Ind. 85,000 370.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 370.00
Total Turnover 15,110,606
