Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 17, 2022).

==========================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================================================
Member                                  Company                               Turnover               Rates
Name                                                                         of Shares
==========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd.                         Arif Habib Limited                   4,200,000               38.60
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             4,200,000               38.60
Arif Habib Ltd.                         Askari Bank Limited                  4,150,000               17.91
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             4,150,000               17.91
AKD Sec.                                BECO Steel Limited                   6,560,606               25.00
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             6,560,606               25.00
Seven Star Sec.                         Cnergyico PK Ltd.                        5,000                5.20
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,000                5.20
Chase Securities                        Engro Corporation                        3,500              268.50
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 3,500              268.50
Chase Securities                        Fauji Fertilizer                         8,500              114.96
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 8,500              114.96
Ghani Osman Sec.                        Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                      1,000              143.00
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000              143.00
Ghani Osman Sec.                        Hond Atlas Cars                          2,000              173.00
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,000              173.00
Chase Securities                        Hub Power                               15,000               65.64
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                15,000               65.64
Chase Securities                        Lucky Cement                               500              499.35
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500              499.35
Chase Securities                        Oil & Gas Dev.                          12,500               80.15
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                12,500               80.15
Ghani Osman Sec.                        P.I.A.C.L (A)                           43,000                3.70
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                43,000                3.70
B&B Sec.                                Pak Elektron                            20,000               15.00
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000               15.00
Chase Securities                        Pak Oilfields                            2,500              384.74
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,500              384.74
Multiline Sec.                          Pakistan Oxygen Ltd.                     1,500              138.25
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,500              138.25
JS Global Cap.                          Service Ind.                            85,000              370.00
                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                85,000              370.00
==========================================================================================================
                                        Total Turnover                      15,110,606
==========================================================================================================

