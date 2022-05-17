FM Bilawal arrives in New York to attend global food security meeting

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived in New York for a short visit to participate in a Ministerial meeting of Global Food Security Call for Action and the Security Council's Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security - Conflict and Food Security.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, Bilawal arrived in New York on a commercial flight and was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and other officers from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the embassy.

FM Bilawal is visiting New York for a ministerial meeting to be held at the United Nations on May 18.

Bilawal to hold talks with US Secretary of State in second foreign trip as FM

The meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it.

The ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The foreign minister will highlight Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.

While in New York, the foreign minister will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.