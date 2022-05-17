ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper gains on China COVID restrictions easing

Reuters 17 May, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices climbed on Tuesday as easing lockdown restrictions in top metals consumer China stoked hopes for improving demand, while some bearish investors covered positions.

Shanghai set out plans on Monday for ending a painful COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks, heavily bruising China’s economy by disrupting supply chains and forcing factories to shut.

The commercial hub of 25 million on Tuesday achieved the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones.

“Shanghai is coming out of lockdown gradually and that is giving rise to demand hopes for cyclical commodities in particular,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

“From a technical point of view, most of these metals were oversold and sentiment was quite gloomy so it could only get better.”

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.7% at $9,399 a tonne by 1115 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 6 at $9,418.

Copper under pressure from recession fears

Copper, which is used in the power and construction sectors, fell to a five-month low last week as aggressive U.S. rate-hike bets and lockdowns in China led to slowdown concerns.

Recent price gains could also be chalked up to short covering, said Alastair Munro at brokerage Marex, adding that a rally in prices would be limited in a “market whose brittle confidence has been shaken to the core”.

Support: China’s state planner will strengthen support for manufacturers, the service sector and small firms, it said on Tuesday, as lockdowns rattled economic activity.

Growth: Analysts are sceptical about whether China will stage the kind of stunning recovery it achieved from the early depths of the pandemic two years ago, as its formidable export machine teeters and options to revive investment and consumption dwindle.

Dollar: The dollar slipped for a third straight day against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Inventories: Copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses that are available to the market have declined 18% to 98,700 tonnes since this year’s peak on May 5.

Other metals: LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,855 a tonne, zinc added 3% to $3,670, lead rose 1% to $2,115, tin lost 0.2% to $33,805 while nickel shed 1.1% to $26,255.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper gains on China COVID restrictions easing

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

ECP reserves verdict on reference against dissident PTI MPAs

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Read more stories