ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.5%)
ASL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 69.54 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
BOP 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
KOSM 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.64%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
TELE 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
TREET 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
TRG 74.78 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.45%)
UNITY 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
WAVES 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.87%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,430 Increased By 54.2 (0.38%)
KSE100 42,662 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may rise into $116.75-$119.27 range

Reuters 17 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may rise into a range of $116.75-$119.27 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $114.40.

The next resistance will be at $116.75, the 100% projection level of the uptrend from $99.48.

Oil has also broken above the upper trendline of a wedge, which has been more or less confirmed as a bullish pattern.

The wedge suggests a target zone of $123.35-$127.42.

The current rise looks like a continuation of the uptrend from the April 11 low of $97.57.

Support is at $114.40, a break below which may be followed by a drop into $110.15-$112.67 range. On the daily chart, oil is poised to leave a neutral range of $99.48 to $114.84.

Brent oil may rise more into $110.76-$112.32 range

Apparently, the contract is poised to rise more towards $130.25, a target based on the range.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $139.13 to $96.93 reveals a break above a resistance at $113.05.

The break opened the way towards $118.03-$123.01 range.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may rise into $116.75-$119.27 range

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our energy problems: Dastgir

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to PM

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

Read more stories