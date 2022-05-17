Dissident MPAs’ case: ECP accepts reply of PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted the reply filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the replies filed by its 25 dissident members of provincial assembly (MPAs) of Punjab, seeking disqualification of these lawmakers for voting against the party’s policy in the election of the chief minister Punjab last month.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja headed a three-member bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi that allowed admitting the PTI’s reply on Monday.

During the case proceedings, Advocate Shehzad Shaukat, a counsel for the dissident lawmakers, pointed out that the fresh reply filed by the PTI against the dissident lawmakers’ reply was signed by party Chairman Imran Khan, whereas, the previous reply was not signed. He pleaded that the fresh PTI reply be rejected.

Upon this, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel of the former ruling party, remarked, “They (dissidents) are trying to hide behind a technical mistake. They know their disqualification is imminent in this defection reference so they are trying to take refuge on technical grounds. They have voted against the party’s direction in the election of CM Punjab which clearly attracts the implication of Article 63-A. There are no ifs and buts as far as this defection reference is concerned.”

The ECP bench dismissed the defence lawyer’s request to reject the PTI’s reply.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja, another counsel for the PTI dissidents, was of the view that the party chairman could not issue directions regarding voting on the election of CM. Only parliamentary leader of a parliamentary party can issue directions about who to vote, he maintained.

Durrani, the ECP bench member, questioned if parliamentary leader of a parliamentary party was really empowered under Article 63-A to issue directions on voting.

The case hearing was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Article 63-A of the Constitution deals with the defection of lawmakers who vote against their party’s direction in the election of PM/CM, vote of confidence/ vote of no-confidence, and money bill.

The ECP, under Article 63-A, is bound to decide the defection case(s) within 30 days of the receipt of related case(s).

