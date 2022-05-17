ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
Pakistan

CM’s relief package: Hamza vows to reduce prices of flour, sugar through initiative

Recorder Report 17 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at Model Town on Monday to finalize the Chief Minister’s relief package. Addressing the meeting, the CM emphasized that the government would provide relief to the masses and disclosed that a decision has been made to reduce the price of flour and sugar for the people.

This relief is their right as my brethren are in difficulty; he maintained and hoped that the special relief package would redress the difficulties of the common man.

A substantial relief would be given in prices to give genuine relief to the common man, he stated and added that he is standing with the people. The relief package should be given final shape without delay as the 15 days have passed; he stressed and directed to devise a foolproof monitoring mechanism. He asked the PITB to take a lead in this regard as a separate monitoring cell would be set up for the relief package.

MPAs including Sardar Awais Leghari, Kh Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, ticket-holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, secretaries of agriculture, food, industries and finance departments, and others, attended the meeting.

Moreover, chairing a meeting to review jail reforms, the CM directed to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the welfare of the prisoners and the jail employees.

“I know how detainees spend their time as I have spent 22 months in jail. The jail world is a different phenomenon where inhuman treatment is meted out to inmates because of the obsolete system,” he said. “I plan to immediately resolve the problems of jail employees and prisoners.”

The CM also expressed gratitude to the people of Gujrat for a historic public meeting in Kotla Gujrat where the people have given their verdict that ‘Conspiracy Khan’ has no future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

