Hashoo Group signs management agreement with Sky Nine Developers

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group signed a management agreement contract with Sky Nine Developers for PC Legacy, Best Western Rawalpindi Central, and Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Bahria Town, Islamabad, at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The MoU was signed by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group and Mustafa Hussain Syed, CEO, Sky Nine. Also present at the ceremony were Syed Musheer Hussain, Chairman, Sky Nine, Waleed Malik, Managing Director Sky Nine, Asif Hussain, President Sky Nine, Haseeb A. Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group along with the senior management of Hashoo Group.

Haseeb A. Gardezi said that “Hashoo Group aims to offer a high level of expert domestic support services to the two international hotel brands, Ramada Plaza and Best Western, with our consistent stand-out hospitality services from PC Legacy that Hashoo Hotels are known for.”

On the occasion, Mustafa Hussain Syed said, “We are pleased to sign the white label management agreement with Hashoo Group, to establish a culture of consistent and premium hospitality in Bahria Town, Islamabad, and we look forward to welcoming guests at PC Legacy, Ramada Plaza and Best Western.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022