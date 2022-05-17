ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hashoo Group signs management agreement with Sky Nine Developers

Press Release Updated 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group signed a management agreement contract with Sky Nine Developers for PC Legacy, Best Western Rawalpindi Central, and Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Bahria Town, Islamabad, at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The MoU was signed by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group and Mustafa Hussain Syed, CEO, Sky Nine. Also present at the ceremony were Syed Musheer Hussain, Chairman, Sky Nine, Waleed Malik, Managing Director Sky Nine, Asif Hussain, President Sky Nine, Haseeb A. Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group along with the senior management of Hashoo Group.

Haseeb A. Gardezi said that “Hashoo Group aims to offer a high level of expert domestic support services to the two international hotel brands, Ramada Plaza and Best Western, with our consistent stand-out hospitality services from PC Legacy that Hashoo Hotels are known for.”

On the occasion, Mustafa Hussain Syed said, “We are pleased to sign the white label management agreement with Hashoo Group, to establish a culture of consistent and premium hospitality in Bahria Town, Islamabad, and we look forward to welcoming guests at PC Legacy, Ramada Plaza and Best Western.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hashoo group sign MoU Murtaza Hashwani Sky Nine Developers Mustafa Hussain Syed

Comments

1000 characters

Hashoo Group signs management agreement with Sky Nine Developers

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

ECP reserves verdict on reference against dissident PTI MPAs

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

Read more stories