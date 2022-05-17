Meeting with MQM convener: PM terms role of allies vital for decision-making process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the support of allied political parties in implementation of reforms and termed their role vital in decision-making process. The prime minister was talking to Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) convener and member of the National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

During the meeting the two leaders discussed in detail the current political situation in the country. The MQM leader praised Mr Sharif for granting priority to projects of public welfare and for his directives for immediate implementation of development projects relating to the people of Karachi.