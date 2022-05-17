PEMRA warns TV channels against airing malicious content against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: PEMRA on Monday warned TV channels against airing malicious content against state institutions, i.e. armed forces and the judiciary.

The PEMRA while issuing a directive warned all satellite TV channels (News and Current Affairs/Regional) to refrain from telecasting content against state institutions while airing their talk shows, news bulletins and live coverage of public gatherings.

Moreover, licensees have been sensitized of the fact that ridiculing state institutions especially the judiciary and the armed forces is against the PEMRA laws and various judgements of the superior courts.

In the past, the PEMRA has repeatedly urged channels to follow the PEMRA laws and court orders in letter and spirit and refrain from airing slanderous campaign/content against any state institution, as the airing of such content, prima facie is deemed as propaganda.

The PEMRA has also directed all satellite TV channels to ensure the installation of an effective delay mechanism in their transmission, especially while covering public gatherings, rallies and to constitute an independent editorial board in compliance of the Electronic Media (Advertising and Programmes) Code of Conduct 2015 as well as orders of Superior Courts. The Authority further warned the satellite channels to remain vigilant and stop airing malicious, obnoxious or derogatory material through their platform against any state institution including the judiciary and the armed forces.

The Authority has also warned the channels that in case of any intentional/unintentional violation committed, PEMRA law shall be invoked, leading to the prohibition of programmes/talk shows under Section 27 without any notice, imposition of fine up to one million rupees under Section 29, suspension/revocation/cancellation of license/closure of transmission under Section 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 Amended PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022