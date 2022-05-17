ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
FBR cautions officials over scam calls

Sohail Sarfraz 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has cautioned all tax officers/officials that unscrupulous elements are making scam telephone calls impersonating senior officers of the FBR headquarters for asking un-due favours.

In this connection, the FBR has issued a circular on Monday.

According to the FBR’s circular, it has been learnt that some unscrupulous elements are making scam telephone calls impersonating as senior officers of FBR HQ, asking for un-due favours.

All officers/officials are advised to remain vigilant of such fake calls, and refer them to the FIA/Law Enforcement Agencies. Strict action shall be taken against those found involved, the FBR added.

