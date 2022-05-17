ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister due soon

Mushtaq Ghumman 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Honda Taro is likely to visit Pakistan soon. He will be meeting the top leadership of the country during the visit.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested all the concerned Ministries/ Divisions to share material related to Japan including Agreements/MoUs by May 25, 2022.

Last year Japan had expressed its unhappiness with Pakistani government for abrupt changes in procedures for investment, failing to fulfil agreed commitments and discriminatory treatment against its companies.

These concerns were conveyed by Japan’s Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Suzuki Hiroshi who led a 10-member team at 7th Japan-Pakistan high level economic policy dialogue.

Hiroshi had stressed upon the need to ensure that Pakistan did not fall in a debt trap by developing deep dependency on any one country and indicated the need for a strict adherence to recognized international principles i.e. openness, transparency, efficiency and debt sustainability agreed upon by the G20 countries.

He further reiterated that Pakistan was the single largest recipient of Japanese grants in the world. Japan’s grant, aid, assistance for water, sewerage system, health, education and disaster risk reduction were also highlighted.

Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs further stated that Pakistan had a debt problem as successive governments resorted to excessive reliance on foreign loans and IMF programmes.

The sources said Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will raise the problems being faced by Japanese companies in Pakistan especially the auto sector.

The government had recently advised auto companies to reduce their prices and share their cost structure and provide justification for recent price hike otherwise the government will initiate regulatory measures which may include fixation of prices under the Price Control Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.

Japan is also concerned at the imposition of ban on sale, purchase, manufacture, distribution and import of Ajinomoto Salt (Monosodium Glutamate – MSG) in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister due soon

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

PM concerned at PKR slide

PM wants provinces to complete wheat procurement by June 1

INGOs: FTO helps create Rs660m tax demand

PM sets up task force on climate change

Will ‘reveal’ the name of poison ‘used’ to kill ex-FIA official Dr Rizwan: Imran

Fool-proof security provided to IK: govt

Read more stories