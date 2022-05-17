Rabies Control Programme: 1.2m stray dogs roaming streets of metropolis

KARACHI: Around 1.2 million stray dogs are roaming around streets of Karachi. This was stated at the inaugural function of Rabies Control Programme held here on Monday.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the scope to control dog bite cases in Sindh will be expanded, as the provincial government has so far spent Rs15 million out of the total Rs120 million released in this regard in last budget.

There is no shortage of dog bite vaccination in Sindh. Under the programme, 50 percent vaccination of dogs has been targeted, Shah expressed these views while addressing Sindh Rabies Control Program as a special guest at a local hotel here.

Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Project Director Syed Afzal Zaidi, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Naseem Salahuddin and others were also present on the occasion.

Shah said that it is the responsibility of the government to control dog bite cases and we have to take this work forward.

“Wherever dog bites occur, accusations are levelled at the government, which is a local issue,” he added.

“Now we have to look at all these things on a scientific basis for which an application is also being developed so that all the things can be checked in time and a complaint be lodged immediately,” he added.

