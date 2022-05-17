MMBL signs partnership agreement with WebDoc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has partnered with WebDoc, Pakistan’s leading digital doctors advisory and insurance service.

MMBL customers can now enjoy the convenience of accessing health services on their mobile phones, utilizing affordable plans. Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO of MMBL, and Asim Zia Alam, CEO WebDoc signed a partnership agreement, in presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Through this strategic collaboration, MMBL strives to improve the quality of life by combining information and communications technology and opening new doors to e-health solutions for all its clientele while focusing on connecting them to experienced Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) certified doctors. The customers will benefit from online and offline consultation for non-emergency cases including real-time monitoring, 100 percent reimbursement at non-panel hospitals, double coverage for loss of income, and unlimited all-day teleconsultation for the whole family via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and WhatsApp channels. Soon, the services will also be available on the MMBL Dost app.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO MMBL said: “As MMBL looks to diversify its offerings into e-health solutions, the bank sees a great opportunity to provide its customers with a platform that can meet their healthcare needs digitally, with convenience and affordability. We at MMBL are always on the lookout for innovative opportunities that can break the digital divide and improve our customers’ quality of life and this cooperative effort with WebDoc is a step forward in the same direction”.

Also, speaking on the occasion, CEO WebDoc, Asim Zia Alam said: “WebDoc is thrilled to partner with the MMBL to empower the bank’s customers for their healthcare advisory and insurance services, consequently promoting financial inclusion. WebDoc is the leading health-tech, insure-tech, and agri-tech company, serving over 23 million subscribers and counting. I see this partnership expanding swiftly and strongly in the years to come which will benefit the customers, especially in remote areas”.

As a people-focused organization, the MMBL is dedicated to improving its products and services portfolio with a growing focus on developing better digital financial solutions.

In line with MMBL’s unwavering commitment to financially include all, the Bank focuses all its energies on enhancing the digital infrastructure for new and improved experiences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022