ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
European shares flat after weak China data, miners limit fall

Reuters 17 May, 2022

LONDON: European shares closed flat on Monday as gains in miners limited earlier declines, while French and German stocks fell the most following alarmingly weak economic data from China which fanned global recession fears.

China’s April retail sales plunged 11.1%, almost twice the fall forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9% when analysts had looked for a slight increase, adding to fears that the world’s second-biggest economy could contract this quarter amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed flat, after posting its first weekly gain in five on Friday.

Germany’s benchmark index fell 0.4% and French stocks dropped 0.2%, paring some early losses, while Wall Street also opened lower.

“The global economy will suffer from problems in supply chains and obviously China is crucial... and that’s already in an environment where Europe sees a lot of inflation. So this (weakness in China) will impact the European economy,” Teeuwe Mevissen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank, said.

“Rising prices will incentivize central banks to reconsider policies, with higher interest rates, and that is not helpful if you want to stimulate economic growth.” Monetary policy tightening and signals of more action, China lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war have dented sentiment this year, with the STOXX 600 down about 11% so far.

“It is certainly quite worrying that even the low valuations currently on offer in many stocks cannot tempt investors into buying - a sign of just how much the macroeconomic outlook worries everyone right now,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said.

European miners rose 1.5%, offsetting declines on the main index as prices of industrial metals rose.

Industrial stocks were the biggest drags on the STOXX 600, while luxury firms, which derive a chunk of their demand from China, fell with Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH down 1.1%.

Vodafone rose 1.9%, after UAE-based telecoms company e& bought a 9.8% stake in the company.

Valneva tanked 19.1% after the French drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped and it might have to rethink its financial guidance.

French retailer Casino rose 4.8% as it launched a process to sell its renewable energy unit GreenYellow. A report said TotalEnergies and power company Engie are eyeing GreenYellow, valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

