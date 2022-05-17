Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer: CFO Conference 2022

TEXT: The ICAP CFO Conference is the annual flagship event of ICAP, initiated in 2010, to provide a platform to ICAP Members and finance fraternity to discuss, debate and seek pragmatic solutions of emerging business and finance issues.

The Conferences continue to be the most sought after platform for finance leaders to share knowledge, expertise and build long-lasting professional connections. The distinctive themes, relevant topics, eminent speakers and enthusiastic participants are the hallmark of the continued success of CFO Conferences.

This year’s Conference - Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer – is scheduled for May 17, 2022 at PC, Lahore, and on May 19, 2022 at PC, Karachi.

World has dramatically and drastically changed and is ever-evolving with a faster pace than expected. The ICAP CFO Conference 2022 will gather finance and business leaders to discuss the business and economic trends shaping Pakistan and the rest of the world. Beginning with the future of finance, the Conference includes discussions on global ESG expectations and compliance, building resilient finance teams to create value, understanding the business model and dynamics of business ventures and gaining strategic leverage with technology.

The conference includes 40+ corporate and finance leaders to discuss on key trending topics. It begins with the topic ‘A Peek into the World’s Financial & Economic Landscape’ broadly capturing the world’s economic dynamics and trickling it down to trends in South Asia and Pakistan. The key note speakers are Dr. Alnoor Bhimani, Professor and Director of South Asia Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science and Paul Papadimitriou, CEO, Intelligencr.

The first panel discussion of the Conference is on ‘CFO’s role in ESG Led Value Creation’ including

Dr. Imran Ahmad Khan, CEO & MD, Bayer Pakistan

Shazad Dada, CEO, United Bank Limited

Zubair Anwar-Bawany, Deputy Executive Director Sustainable Development Goals Country Lead, UN Global Compact – Cities Programme

Dr. Nurmazilah Dato' Mahzan, Independent Non Executive Director, BIMB Securities

Hammad Naqi Khan Director General, WWF Pakistan

Kamran Azim, FCA CEO, Taleem Finance Company Limited

Khawaja Asif Kaleem, FCA CFO, NTDC Next topic of discussion is ‘Agile Organizations’ in which eminent speakers will address how CFOs can build teams that can shape the future of finance. The Panelists include,

Aamir Ghaziani, FCA CFO, K-Electric

Khalilullah Shaikh, FCA Past President, ICAP

Atif Kaludi, FCA Director Finance & CFO, Lucky Cement

Nausheen Ahmedjee, FCA Head of People and Organization at Siemens Pakistan

Roshaneh Zafar Founder & MD, Kashf Foundation

Muhammad Aqib Zulfiqar, FCA CFO, Nishat Hotels & Properties Limited

The last panel discussion’s topic is ‘The Rise of High-Growth Ventures’ to discuss how large corporations can benefit from this venture-mushrooming phenomenon and how business leaders in Pakistan can remove inefficiencies in the system and create a win-win for all businesses and eventually boost the country’s economy. Panelists include, Maheen Rahman, CEO, Infrazamin Pakistan

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO, Nutshell Group & Corporate Pakistan Group

Mubashar Hameed, CEO, KSBL

Rabeel Warraich Founder & CEO, Sarmayacar

Faisal Dawood Vice Chairman, Descon

Monis Rahman Co-founder/ Chairman Rozee, Finja, Dukaan

Salman Gul Co-founder and CEO at BridgeLinx

Mr. Farrukh H Khan, MD & CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange will also share his thoughts with the participants. Mr. Kevin Dancey, CEO, International Federation of Accountants will talk on ‘The CFO's Agenda for Sustainability & Integrated Value Creation’.

There will be one-on-one interview sessions on ‘Becoming a Transcendent Leader’ with Dr. Amjad Saquib, Founder, Akhuwat Foundation and Syed Muhammad Taha, CEO & MD, Pakistan State Oil. For the first time ICAP, in coordination with Karachi School of Business & Leadership has conducted CFO Survey, the insights of which will be shared with the participants. It entails collective insights from 300+ CFOs, Finance Directors, and Financial Controllers of diversified industries within Pakistan. It will help businesses understand macroeconomic expectations, capital availability, tech perspective, workforce requirements and other pressing concerns in Pakistan to make informed decisions.

Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman, Professional Accountants in Business Committee and Council Member, ICAP and Mr. Ashfaq Tola, President ICAP will share the Conference objectives, vision and the Institute’s contribution towards the finance and economic sector of Pakistan. The conference will also feature an evening with Pakistan’s legendary poets Mr. Iftikhar Arif and Mr. Ata ul Haq Qasmi.

The event is expected to have an audience of over 1600 professionals, senior government officials, public sector representatives, senior diplomats, businessmen, policymakers and international delegates.

