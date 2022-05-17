ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer: Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA Chairman PAIB Committee

17 May, 2022

TEXT: It’s a matter of immense pleasure to share that The Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is organizing CFO Conference 2022 on May 17 & 19 in Karachi and Lahore respectively. Since 2010, ICAP has organized 20 CFO Conferences across the country with participation of over 9,000 participants, business leaders and finance professionals. In 2020, online conference was held in which around 25,000 professionals participated from across the globe.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer”. The chief value officer is responsible to report all company’s assets including the natural assets. The CVO develops reports on financial as well as non-financial aspects including the business impact on economy, society and environment. The CFO Conference 2022 will gather government officials, leading economists, finance leaders, national and international key opinion leaders and subject matter experts to discuss the trends shaping the financial and economic landscape of Pakistan and the rest of the world. This year Conference agenda includes a blend of 45 plus international and local speakers, thought leaders sharing their experience and knowledge on CFO’s role in ESG led value creation, agile organizations, becoming a transcendent leader, the rise of high growth ventures and gaining strategic and financial leverage with technology.

I am thankful to the entire PAIB committee members and ICAP staff for their continuous efforts and support in making this year’s conference a huge success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ICAP CFO Samiullah Siddiqui

