Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer: Aamir Khan Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

TEXT: I would like to commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan for organizing the CFO Conference 2022, and for continuing its legacy of professional development and promotion of global standards in Pakistan.

This year’s CFO conference theme “EMBRACING THE ROLE AS CHIEF VALUE OFFICER” is very relevant in the current scenario and is aligned with SECP efforts for creating a business sector that is connected with the economic and social development needs of the Country. Advances in digital technologies and shift in perception of market players from focusing on short-term gains to long-term sustainability, necessitates shift in how companies operate and create value, while being mindful of ESG concerns. Therefore, this Conference is a welcoming development as it will guide CFOs about their responsibilities and expectations going forward.

SECP is striving to create an inclusive and sustainable regulatory ecosystem in the Country, by encouraging innovation, improving financial reporting through use of technology such as XBRL, and promoting socially responsible business practices through rationalized corporate governance requirements.

On behalf of the SECP, I would like to convey best wishes to ICAP for the event.

