Embracing the role as Chief Value Officer: Dr. Murtaza Syed Acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan

TEXT: My sincere felicitation to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and PAIB committee on achieving yet another milestone. CFO Conference is now considered a bench mark event for the finance and economic community.

Last 2 years have been extraordinarily challenging for the world with Covid – 19 changing the entire global scenario, causing significant global economic depression and turmoil in the financial markets. Around the globe, countries were trying to save lives and also protect the economic well-being of the country. The impact of pandemic is still unfolding and Pakistan is no exception. Its economy faced several challenges during the pandemic with businesses finding innovative ways to survive in the global market. State Bank of Pakistan has taken number of steps and measures to minimize the risk and facilitate the industry. The pandemic however provided a unique opportunity of accelerated digitization that permitted the industry to operate in safe and convenient virtual environment. The finance function plays a pivotal role in connecting the power of data and technology for business efficiency and growth. The theme of this year CFO conference is “EMBRACING THE ROLE AS CHIEF VALUE OFFICER”. I believe this conference will provide an opportunity for finance leaders to discuss and deliberate on transformation process for finance professionals. The CFO is responsible for transformation process including the ESG reporting, gender equity, embracing diversity and inclusivity in the finance function.

Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the role of Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, President ICAP, Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA, Chairman PAIB Committee and efforts of the organizing committee, ICAP management and staff on the commendable job and wish them success for the future.

