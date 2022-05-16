Afzal Shigri elected AFIGP president

ISLAMABAD: The general body of Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) has elected its executive committee and office bearers after the successful completion of the previous office holders’ tenure.

Afzal Ali Shigri was elected as President, Shahid Nadeem Baloch as Vice President and Dr Syed Kaleem Imam as General Secretary. Whereas, executive committee members included Kamal Uddin Tipu, Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan, Dr Naeem Khan and Tariq Masoon Yasin, said a news release on Sunday.

The general body, in its meeting, also approved the budget and passed two resolutions.

It resolved to thank the previous office holders of AFIGP for successful completion of their tenure. Besides, the body vowed to encourage national approaches to technology investment establishing future capability requirement and realizing shared benefits of innovative, reliable, secure and up to date technologies.

Earlier, the 6th AFIGP annual conference titled “Reform through Technology Oriented Policing (TOP)” was held under the auspices of AFIGP here at National Police Academy.

The conference dilated upon the rampant global technological advancement and its specific impacts on policing in Pakistan. It focused on evaluating different initiatives, proposals and developments, mainly in the area of technology oriented policing and to solicit inputs for consideration of police leadership and policy makers.

The AFIGP invited experts for sharing their knowledge and ideas on the subject for policy guidelines for various stakeholders.

At the outset, General Secretary of AFIGP Kamal Uddin Tipu, now replaced by Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, presented comprehensive progress and activities’ report of the AFIGP.

Sharing activity, he stated that “Reform through Technology Oriented Policing TOP” is not only for knowledge but for assimilating such practices in our police working and processes.

Akbar Nasir Khan gave introductory briefing on Technology Oriented Policing which was followed by presentation on “Role of Technology in Urban Policing; Safe City Projects Punjab Police” by Asim Jasra. SP Arfan ul Haq from NPB gave a presentation on “Development of Platform for Sharing of Crime Statistics and Integration of Criminal Database.”

He urged to work on joint platform for creating and sharing digitized data of the criminals and crime among all the law enforcement agencies.

SP Amna Baig presented IT-Based interventions in ICT Police in detail to the participants of the conference.

ADG Immigration FIA Ashraf Zubair Siddique shared “practices of IT in Federal Investigation Agency: Present and Future.”

“Technology on the Highways: Today & Tomorrow” was presented by SSP Motorways Police Shabih Hussain.

Multiple retired IGPs who attended the conference included Abdul Aleem Jafri, Ahmad Naseem, Ahmad Latif, Akhtar Hassan Gorchani, Asad Jehangir Khan, Asif Ali Shah, Azhar Ali Farouqi, Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri, Muhammad Yaqoob, Dil Jan Khan, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, Dr. Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imaam, Ghalib Ali Bandesha, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Iftikhar Rashid, Khawaja Khalid Farooq, Sharif Virk, Habibullah Niazi, Malik Naveed Khan, Mazhar Ali Shaikh, Mian Muhammad Amin and Mir Zubair Mehmood.