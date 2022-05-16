ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

‘Get justice for me if I’m killed’: Imran

Monitoring Desk 16 May, 2022

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that his life was under threat and that he had recorded a video message to be released in case he is killed, asking his supporters to “get justice for me and our country in case something happens to me”.

“I’ve recorded a video because I know Pakistan’s history. It tells us our justice system can’t apprehend powerful criminals, so I leave it to the people. If something happens to me, then the nation will have to get me justice,” Imran said at a huge public rally in Faisalabad.

“Will you do it?” the PTI chairman asked a charged crowd.

“You have to make two promises with me. If something happens to me then those I name in the video, you have to stand up to them and ensure they are taken to court so that the first time the powerful will face the law.”

He also asked the crowd to promise him that they will “never accept slavery” and “never vote for a party whose leaders’ money is stashed abroad”.

Earlier, Imran questioned the new PML-N-led coalition government if it could handle the economy, pointing out that the rupee was continuing its slide against the dollar, the stock market was under pressure and inflation was soaring.

Imran reiterated that his government was ousted through a conspiracy hatched inside the United States.

He said the conspiracy was abetted by local “Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs” – a historical reference he has used consistently over the past month as a pejorative for those he claims were part of the alleged conspiracy against him.

PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman PTI public rally

