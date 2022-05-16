ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 16, 2022
Pakistan

PTI seeks special security for Imran

NNI 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought special security protocol for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing threats to his life, from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to sources privy to the matter, the PTI Chairman secretariat has written a letter to the aviation authority and sought protocol for the former prime minister at Islamabad airport.

“The letter highlighted the security threats faced by Imran Khan,” they said adding that the PTI has also sought permission for the use of the China gate at the Islamabad airport.

The Airport Security Force (ASF), according to sources, has also been asked to provide security to the ex-premier. Imran Khan on Saturday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him and that he has recorded a video statement which will be released if he is murdered so that the nation knows the conspirators.

