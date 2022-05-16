Alvi lauds GIKI’s contribution in promotion of higher education

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology said here on Sunday that President Dr Arif Alvi, who is the Chancellor of the Institute, has appreciated the contribution made and role of GIK Institute in promoting higher education and launching modern academic disciplines like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data Science.

The Rector shared the details of his meeting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on other day says a press release issued here on Sunday.

Waqar Ahmad, Special Secretary and Sohail Malik, Director General Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Shakil Durrani, Executive Director of Society for Promotion of Engineering Education in Pakistan (SOPREST), Raja Akhtar Iqbal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, GIK Institute Pro-Rectors, Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector (Admin and Finance) and Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector (Academics) and representatives of HEC Dr Amjad and Ms. Maryam also attended the briefing.

This briefing was held in continuation of previous briefings held in October 2021 and February 2022. The Rector presented a Resume of the action taken on the decisions taken in the previous briefings, progress on previous briefings, updates on academic activities, future plans, research collaboration and other important activities undertaken by the institute.

Prof Khalid said that the Chancellor was apprised about review of curricula, new Faculty hiring, academic courses and labs and other important steps that included digital transformation.

