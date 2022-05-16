Prices of essential food items on higher side, shows survey

PESHAWAR: A mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities —— including live chicken/meat, flour, pulses, milk, fruits, vegetables, and sugar —— has generally been witnessed in the retail markets here.

However, a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices of almost all items of daily use remained on the higher side.

The prices of flour have increased amid a reported ban on movement of the commodity from Punjab. A 20-kg bag of fine flour was being sold at Rs 1,400 while mixed fine flour was available at Rs 1,300-1,350 per 20-kg sack. Bronze coloured flour was being sold at Rs 1,200 per 20-kg bag.

On the other hand, the provincial government is claiming that a 20-kg flour bag is available at Rs 800 in the open market. It has also rejected claims of shortage of flour in the market.

An increase of Rs 5-10 per litre was noticed in the price of packed milk of different brands, while the price of fresh milk remained unchanged in the local market. Milk containing high fat was available at Rs 150-160 per litre while low-fat fresh milk was being sold at Rs 100-120 per litre. Yogurt was being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

An increase of Rs 5-10 per litre/kg was witnessed in the prices of cooking oil and ghee of different brands and quality in the local market.

Confectionery items were being sold at high prices as bakers charged self-imposed rates, claiming that prices had increased owing to escalating rates of Maida, ghee, and other materials.

Live chicken/meat was being sold at Rs 296 per kilogram, which was earlier selling at Rs 326 per kg, showing a reduction of Rs 30 in the local market.

The price of farm eggs remained unchanged as they are still available at Rs 130-140 per dozen.

The survey revealed that prices of food grains (pulses) were on the higher side in the local market. One kilogram of good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs 180 while broken (tota) rice was being sold at Rs 110-120 per kg.

Dal mash was priced at Rs 300-320 per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs 300-350, small-size white channa at Rs 200-250, dhoti dal at Rs 260, dal channa at Rs 200, dal chilka (black) at Rs 240, dal chilka (green) at Rs 200, dal masoor at Rs 180, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 120, and moong at Rs 200 per kg.

Price of sugar remained stable in the local market as the commodity is available at Rs 90 per kilogram while its price has been fixed at Rs 70 per kg for Utility Stores.

Fruit prices generally remained stable in the local market, the survey revealed. Bananas were selling at Rs 70-80 and Rs 100 per dozen. Iranian apples were available at Rs 300 per kg, apples imported from Afghanistan at Rs 250, and locally produced green-coloured apples (Quetta) at Rs 200-180 per kg.

Melons were being sold for Rs 40 per kg against the earlier price of Rs 80. Watermelon was available for Rs 60 per kg against the earlier rate of Rs 100 per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-250 per piece, strawberry at Rs 150-200 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 180-200, and green-coloured mango at Rs 100-120 per kg.

A bullish trend in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the local market. Tomatoes were being sold at Rs 100 per kilogram, ginger at Rs 400, and garlic at Rs 150-250 per kg.

However, the price of onion has increased to Rs 70-80 from Rs 60 per kg, showing an increase of Rs 20. Cucumber is being sold at Rs 50-60 per kg, green-chili at Rs 120-150, and lemon at Rs 150-200 per kg.

Peas were being sold at Rs 250 per kilogram, capsicum at Rs 100, French beans at Rs 200, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs 80, arvi at Rs 100, red-colored potatoes at Rs 70, white-coloured potatoes at Rs 50, lady finger at Rs 80, tinda at Rs 80, long gourd at Rs 80 per kg, brinjal at Rs 60, cabbage at Rs 100, and cauliflower at Rs 120 per kg. Spinach, on the other had, was available Rs 15-20 per bundle.

