Rashid seeks NSC meeting to elect interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday demanded to hold the National Security Council meeting to elect an interim prime minister, saying that the politics of 11 parties have failed.

Addressing a press conference in Faisalabad on Sunday, he said the National Security Committee (NSC) is the country’s top body on security issues and includes the three services chiefs among its members, besides the prime minister and federal ministers. Sheikh Rashid said the country’s situation had become worst and the economy was being destroyed “because the politics of 11 parties have failed.”

Sheikh Rashid said “The interim government should be established by May 31 because they are all incapable and have failed to deal with anything.”

The former minister claimed that just because of the people in the current government Imran Khan had become a hero among the people.

Talking about the elections, Rashid said that a delay in the election would only benefit Imran Khan but before the elections the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) should be held to elect an interim prime minister.