Pakistan

Hyderabad Division: Construction of district information offices reviewed

Recorder Report 16 May, 2022

HYDERABAD: Secretary of Information Department Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi has said that completion of construction work of District Offices of Information Department Hyderabad Division would help to ensure better publicity of public welfare schemes while journalists would also be facilitated in performing their professional duties.

He was presiding over a meeting with the District Information officers of Hyderabad Division and concerned officers of Buildings Department to review the progress of construction work of District Information Offices in Hyderabad Division under Annual Development Program at Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad Sunday.

Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Deputy Director Sujawal Mir Alam Jokhio, Deputy Director Tando Allahyar Khalid Hussain Kamboh, Deputy Director Matiari Mohammad Sabir Kaka, Deputy Director Thatta Saeed Memon, Deputy Director Badin Mohammad Yaqoob Bhatti, Deputy Director Tando Mohammed Khan Kulsoom Khoso, District Information Officer Dadu Abdul Latif Solangi and District Information Officer Jamshoro Alamgir Ranjhani attended the meeting.

Information Secretary Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi directed the concerned officers to expedite the construction work of District Information Offices and also ensure quality of work. He directed to complete schemes up to June 30, 2022. He also directed to remove bottlenecks, if any, without delay in the construction work of the offices.

Abdul Rasheed Solangi Hyderabad Division Secretary of Information

