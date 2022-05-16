ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Pakistan

Cholera epidemic: Emergency relief measures underway in Dera Bugti: PM

APP 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that emergency relief measures were underway for the residents of Pir Koh, Dera Bugti, who were facing a cholera epidemic.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, also reiterated federal government’s support and assistance to Balochistan.

On Saturday, the prime minister had taken a notice of the cholera outbreak in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti and issued directions to the relevant federal and provincial authorities to take emergency measures to contain its spread.

“Following my directions to the federal & provincial authorities, emergency relief measures are underway for the residents of Dera Bugti.

The situation is being monitored very closely. The federal government will extend its support & assistance to Balochistan,” the prime minister posted in a tweet.

The prime minister had also instructed that food items, clean drinking water and other assistance should be delivered to the victims in Pir Koh.

He directed that the provision of medicines and clean water should be ensured.

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government Pir Koh Dera Bugti

