ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Sohail Sarfraz 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The SECP has proposed withdrawal of the one percent Federal Insurance Fee (FIF) applicable on non-life insurance premiums in the Budget 2022-23 to facilitate the insurance industry and insurance policyholders.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Saturday that the SECP has submitted budget proposals to the federal government for supporting the insurance industry.

According to the SECP’s budget proposals for 2022-23, Pakistan has one of the lowest insurance penetration in the region and therefore, SECP’s efforts are focused to promote the insurance industry in particular, low-ticket insurance products and personal lines of non-life insurance business to serve the poor and most vulnerable segment of society. The SECP believes that micro-insurance products can play an instrumental role in the development of the insurance market in Pakistan.

Through the Finance Act, 1989, the FIF was levied by the federal government at the rate of one percent of premium paid on all kinds of non-life insurance business. The industry is of the view that “at the time of announcement of Budget 1989-90 an understanding was given that this fee has been levied with the intention to spend the amount for developing insurance education in the country, for bringing awareness about insurance amongst the masses and providing infrastructure for prevention and minimizing of losses”.

PSX comes up with budgetary proposals

However, the purpose for which the FIF was levied has not been fulfilled and the insurance sector has been bearing this additional cost of one percent for the last 30 years now without accruing any benefit to the insurance industry in Pakistan. Considering that insurance penetration in Pakistan is among the lower in the region, concentrated efforts are required by all stakeholders to increase the outreach of the insurance business and its awareness amongst the masses.

Under the proposal, the levy of FIF is in addition to Federal Excise Duty (FED)/Provincial Sales Tax (PST) and stamp duty applicable on the insurance business. All these duties and FIF combined makes the non-life insurance product costlier and unaffordable for the policyholders.

Earlier, the SECP had, through a letter dated April 05, 2019, placed before the Finance Division the proposal to withdraw FIF. In response, the Finance Division through a letter dated May 23, 2019, stated that the withdrawal of FIF would negatively impact the non-tax revenue of the federal government and considering the financial position of the country, it is not favourable to allow any shortfall in the non-tax revenue at this stage. Hence, SECP’s proposal of withdrawal of FIF is not supported.

In order to develop the insurance sector in Pakistan, increase insurance penetration, enhance financial inclusion and to provide cost-effective insurance solutions to the masses at large, it is proposed that the federal government may consider withdrawal of FIF applicable on non-life insurance premiums paid. Such withdrawal will facilitate the insurance industry and insurance policyholders and would also commensurate with the agenda of the Federal Government on ease of doing business, the SECP’s budget proposal added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Federal Insurance Fee non life insurance premiums SECP’s budget proposals

Comments

1000 characters

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories