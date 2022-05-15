Khattak, others still using official residence?

ISLAMABAD: Despite the passage of 34 days of dissolution of the National Assembly, some of the powerful former federal ministers and advisors of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government have so for not vacated their official residences located at Ministers Enclave.

The former ministers and advisor who failed to vacate their residences minister enclave include former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak, former minister inter provincial coordination Fehmida Mirza, former minister for religious affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, former minister for defence production Zubiada Jalal, former minister for energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, former minister for information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and former advisor to Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar.

“Under the law federal ministers, ministers of state, special assistants to the prime minister and advisors to the prime minister are bound to vacate their official residence within 15 days of relinquishing of their charge but some of ministers have yet not vacated their official residence,” an official of Housing and Works Division told Business Recorder.

He said that out of 37 bungalows and six apartments at Minister Enclave, 30 bungalows and five apartments have been vacated by the former parliamentarians.

The official said that monthly house rent of an official residence at ministers’ enclave is Rs 1,030,000 for minister and adviser. Now, as they are no more government ministers and they will be charged as per market rate, he added.

An official of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) on the condition of anonymity said that a number of recovery cases have been pending against parliamentarians, who served as cabinet ministers in previous governments. Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had also given a directive to get vacated the premises as soon as the ministers leave slots, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022