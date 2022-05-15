ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Bilawal visits UAE embassy to condole death of Khalifa bin Zayed

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited UAE embassy on Saturday and offered his condolence on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He paid tribute to the wise leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said the services of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are commendable. “Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed heartfelt condolences to Al-Nahyan family and people of UAE on demise of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and paid tribute to his wise leadership and recalled his contributions for bilateral ties”, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a tweet.

