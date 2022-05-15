ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Hammad accuses PML-N govt of attacking party workers in Sialkot

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that the PML-N government has committed a cowardly attack on the PTI workers in Sialkot.

While addressing press conference here on Saturday, he said the PTI is issuing a final warning to the government to refrain from such activities or they will be responsible for the consequences. He claimed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held political meetings on the same ground in Sialkot, but now they are giving it a religious colour when the PTI wanted to do the same,” he added.

“Our allied parties always waited for a ‘signal’ to decide upon anything. It looks like the government is not ready to exit gracefully,” he said and added that the people of Sialkot would give them a fitting reply in tonight’s gathering.

The PTI leader pointed out that the PML-N leadership is divided, as half of them wanted early elections while the others wanted to complete their tenure. “The PML-N is afraid that the PTI will have a sweeping victory if they call for early elections, while some are worried that their incompetence will be unmasked if they complete the remaining term of the assemblies,” he added.

Hammad warned the government that a tsunami of people will march toward Islamabad at Imran Khan’s call. “Our demand for fresh elections is not beyond the law,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hammad Azhar sialkot PTI PMLN Govt

Comments

1000 characters

PTI’s Hammad accuses PML-N govt of attacking party workers in Sialkot

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories