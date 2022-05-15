PTI’s Hammad accuses PML-N govt of attacking party workers in Sialkot

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that the PML-N government has committed a cowardly attack on the PTI workers in Sialkot.

While addressing press conference here on Saturday, he said the PTI is issuing a final warning to the government to refrain from such activities or they will be responsible for the consequences. He claimed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held political meetings on the same ground in Sialkot, but now they are giving it a religious colour when the PTI wanted to do the same,” he added.

“Our allied parties always waited for a ‘signal’ to decide upon anything. It looks like the government is not ready to exit gracefully,” he said and added that the people of Sialkot would give them a fitting reply in tonight’s gathering.

The PTI leader pointed out that the PML-N leadership is divided, as half of them wanted early elections while the others wanted to complete their tenure. “The PML-N is afraid that the PTI will have a sweeping victory if they call for early elections, while some are worried that their incompetence will be unmasked if they complete the remaining term of the assemblies,” he added.

Hammad warned the government that a tsunami of people will march toward Islamabad at Imran Khan’s call. “Our demand for fresh elections is not beyond the law,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022