DHA Gujranwala: FBR revises ‘fair market value’ of residential properties

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised fair market value of residential immoveable properties of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Gujranwala.

In this connection, the FBR has issued SRO 593(1)/2022 on Saturday to amend the SRO 337(1)12022, dated March 2, 2022.

According to the new notification, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 5 Marla (value per marla of open plot) has been fixed at Rs 650,000.

Earlier, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 5 Marla (plot) was fixed at Rs 3,250,000.

The fair market value of DHA Gujranwala residential Villas 6 marla (value per marla of open plot) has now been fixed at Rs 650,000.

Previously, Rs 3,900,000 was the fair market value of the DHA

Gujranwala Villas 6 Marla (plot).

The fair market value of DHA Gujranwala residential Villas 10 marla (value per marla of open plot) has been determined at Rs 650,000.

Earlier, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 10 Marla (plot) was fixed at Rs 6,500,000.

