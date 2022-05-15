ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

DHA Gujranwala: FBR revises ‘fair market value’ of residential properties

Sohail Sarfraz 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised fair market value of residential immoveable properties of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Gujranwala.

In this connection, the FBR has issued SRO 593(1)/2022 on Saturday to amend the SRO 337(1)12022, dated March 2, 2022.

According to the new notification, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 5 Marla (value per marla of open plot) has been fixed at Rs 650,000.

Earlier, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 5 Marla (plot) was fixed at Rs 3,250,000.

The fair market value of DHA Gujranwala residential Villas 6 marla (value per marla of open plot) has now been fixed at Rs 650,000.

Previously, Rs 3,900,000 was the fair market value of the DHA

Gujranwala Villas 6 Marla (plot).

The fair market value of DHA Gujranwala residential Villas 10 marla (value per marla of open plot) has been determined at Rs 650,000.

Earlier, the fair market value of DHA Gujranwala Villas 10 Marla (plot) was fixed at Rs 6,500,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR DHA Gujranwala residential properties market value of DHA

Comments

1000 characters

DHA Gujranwala: FBR revises ‘fair market value’ of residential properties

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories